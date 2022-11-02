Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reunite For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV

Divorced exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are coming together one last time for a an hour-long special called Flip or Flop: The Final Flip on HGTV.

“Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv,” Hall posted on Instagram. “The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on [Discovery+].”

The news comes after Hall took to social media earlier this year to announce “It’s the end of an era” and that she and Tarek El Moussa would flip their last house together on the final March 17 episode of the Flip or Flop series. But now fans will get one more opportunity to see the pair together on screen.

Hall and El Moussa originally appeared in their HGTV show in 2013 as a married couple before divorcing in 2018, but continuing to work together.

When the show ended, Hall said, “We started flip or flip in 2011, and the entire experience changed my life in many unexpected ways. TV was never a part of my plan. Neither Tarek or I had any background in television, entertainment or design. Self-taught in all ways. Proof that if you set your mind to something, work hard and push yourself, you can truly achieve anything.”

She also added that she’s “grateful for the “amazing team on this journey who always made filming fun and exciting.”

Before closing out the post, Hall teased, “Flip or Flop may be over, but Christina on the Coast, followed by Christina in the Country, are premiering soon. Tarek has his new shows premiering in 2023 as well so there will still be plenty of each of us on HGTV.”

“Thank you to each and every one of you who watched us throughout the years,” she continued. “I am very grateful and look forward to creating more tv magic. I have many things up my sleeve coming your way: Josh and I exploring country life and juggling family and career, and more of James and I doing our designs from coast to coast. More to come on premiere dates soon.”

Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, Premiere, Thursday, December 1, 8 pm ET/PT, HGTV