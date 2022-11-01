Get ready for Prime Video‘s new series about beautiful people behaving very badly in the new series Riches from Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna).

The series follows “the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.” All six episodes are set to drop on Friday, December 2.

The high-stakes family drama stars Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Truth Be Told), Hugh Quarshie (Absentia), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List), and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising).

The trailer starts out with an ominous female voiceover saying, “He hasn’t been my father since a sunny day in 1993 when he told me he had a new family.”

Both sets of extremely attractive and fashionable adult children gather for the reading of the will and judging from the trailer, no one is happy with the outcome. Who will gain control of the cosmetics empire Faith And Glory? We will have to tune in to find out! Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments.

Riches, Friday December 2, Amazon Prime