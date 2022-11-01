‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Netflix

Netflix will be canceling Fate: The Winx Saga after only two seasons, according to showrunner Brian Young.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote in an Instagram post on November 1. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same.”

“It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully, we’ll see each other again in the future,” he ended.

The 7-episode second season concluded with several reveals meant to set up a third season for Bloom Peters, including the revelation that she was put in stasis as a baby 1,000 years ago, which put her on the path of finding her mother, who gave birth to her moth over 100 years ago. It is also revealed that Bloom is the fairy of the dragon, where season 3 was expected to into why her parent gave her up.

Fate follows Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a teenage girl who discovers she’s a fairy and is given the opportunity to attend Alfea College, a school for fairies and specialists that teaches them how to hone in and master their abilities. And in the final confrontation with Sebastian Valtor (Éanna Hardwicke), all the Winx members leveled up and received their long-awaited wings.

The show also starred Eliot Salt as Terra, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Robert James-Collier as Saul, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Elisha Applebaum as Musa, Danny Griffin as Sky, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Miranda Richardson as Rosalind, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, Brandon Grace as Grey and Paulina Chávez as Flora.