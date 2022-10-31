Praise Kier! Not only is Severance back in production for its second season, but Apple TV+ has also announced some big names joining the cast.

Joining the cast in Season 2 are Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever. Returning from the ensemble cast of the first season are Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

To celebrate filming officially starting for the new episodes, director and executive producer Ben Stiller has shared a photo of Scott from set. You can check it out above.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” Stiller said in a statement. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

In the workplace thriller, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. Among the finale revelations: Helly discovered she’s a member of the family running Lumon and Mark’s wife is still alive!

The first season received 14 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and won for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and Outstanding Main Title Design.

Severance is written and created by Dan Erickson. Joining Erickson and Stiller as executive producers are Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, and Scott. Richie Schwartz executive produces for Red Hour Films. Arquette serves as producer for Season 2.

Severance, Season 2, TBA, Apple TV+