‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen Dons the Red Suit Again in New Trailer

Disney+ has finally debuted the official trailer for its upcoming original series, The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen once again as Scott Calvin. Taking place after the original Santa Clause trilogy, the trailer above features a seasoned Claus whose been at the job slinging Christmas gifts for 30 years.

But even though he’s as jolly as ever, the people aren’t, so the popularity of Christmas has declined. A lady doesn’t even recognize Saint Nick when he comes down a chimney, so she throws a wine bottle at him. As his magic begins to wane, Calvin announces his retirement as Santa. He takes his family to the real world so that he can spend the holiday with them for a change. Unfortunately, Calvin realizes, “I retired too soon, I hired the wrong guy, I’ve gotta go back to the North Pole,” when elves begin to disappear due to the increasing lack of Christmas spirit.

The series will debut with the opening two of six episodes and stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Allen first starred in the role of Santa in 1994’s The Santa Clause. The family favorite holiday movie had two sequels: 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. You can binge these films on Disney+ before the series premieres in November.

Award-winning Jack Burditt (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer and showrunner alongside Allen. Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

The Santa Clauses, Limited Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 16, Disney+