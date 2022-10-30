‘Key & Peele’ Heads to Netflix! Rewatch Our 10 Favorite Sketches (VIDEO)

Amidst the questionable new releases on Netflix, a tried-and-true crowd favorite has the potential to redeem the streaming platform. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are about to dominate Netflix with not only the release of their new stop-motion horror comedy film Wendell & Wild, but also their classic comedy sketch series Key & Peele. In our opinion, all is right with the world.

In anticipation, we have rounded up some of our favorite Key & Peele sketches to tide us over until the complete series is available for streaming on November 1.

Meegan and Andre’s Worst Fight Ever

One of the most beloved recurring duos throughout the show is the histrionic Meegan (Peele) and her frustrated yet devoted boyfriend, Andre (Key). In this particular skit, we see the lengths to which Andre will go to return Meegan’s jacket to her, featuring Key’s hilarious exclamation, “I can’t be an asshole — I’ve got arms and legs and a head!”

Rap Battle Hype Man

The hilarity of the overly enthusiastic rap battle hype man (Peele) is eclipsed only by a twist ending that parodies John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men. After the tension between two rap battle participants gets a certain hype man excited to the point of neighing and running around the room like a horse, the skit takes a sharp turn to a Steinbeck-esque landscape with a corresponding ending.

A Cappella Club

In one of the Key & Peele‘s most masterfully executed syntheses of humor and social criticism, the duo competes for the role of the singular Black member of a college a cappella club. Given the premise that only one Black person can be a member of the a cappella group, Key and Peele get characteristically competitive, and Bo Burnham‘s guest appearance as the token oblivious white guy serves as icing on the cake.

Les Mis

Picking up a nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014, this brilliant parody of Les Miserables (2012) satirizes the characters’ failures to let each other finish a thought before interrupting.

Substitute Teacher

What’s a Key & Peele compilation without the infamous “Substitute Teacher” skit? Near the beginning of Season 2, Key and Peele introduce their audience to an inner-city substitute teacher (Key) who clumsily — but not without passion — navigates the transition to managing a middle-class, primarily white classroom. We’ll never see the name Aaron the same way again.

Gideon’s Kitchen

In this cooking competition parody, Peele offers a dish to a less-than-articulate judge. Although short and sweet, this quick skit reminds the audience why they’ll always come back to this iconic pair.

Make-A-Wish

Of all the eccentric characters played by Peele throughout the series, perhaps the most bizarre is his sinister Make-A-Wish recipient. Tucked in a hospital bed wearing fuzzy, duck-themed pajamas and sporting a bowl cut, this terminally-ill child has one of the most unexpected final wishes.

Pawn Shop

On the other hand, one of Key’s quirkiest characters throughout the show is the inconspicuous conniver at a pawn shop. In a hilariously puzzling, almost Jesus-looking costume, Key visits a pawn shop where he clumsily inquires about the availability of certain products and subsequently warrants concern from the sales clerk (Peele).

If Hogwarts Were an Inner-City School

With the same “charm” of the infamous substitute teacher sketches, Key and Peele envision what the fictional magic school Hogwarts would look like as an inner-city school. Peele plays the principal — or headmaster — while Key acts as the school’s security guard in this hilarious reimagining of Harry Potter’s hallowed institution.

Michelle Obama Has an Anger Translator Too

Out of all of the skits about Obama (Peele) and his anger translator Luther (Key), the highlight has to be the bit that features Michelle Obama (Mekia Cox) and her translator (Nicole Randall Johnson). When they find themselves unable to express themselves they way they want to, the couple enlists their anger translators to get to the heart of the issue.

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-5, Tuesday, November 1, Netflix