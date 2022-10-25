Cate Blanchett Is a Small-Town Hairstylist in ‘Documentary Now!’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

IFC‘s Documentary Now! is hitting the seaside for its latest doc homage in the episode titled, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” featuring Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter.

The installment, inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, sees Blanchett return to the fan-favorite comedy series, this time as beauty salon worker Alice alongside the shop’s owner Edwina (Walter).

In an exclusive sneak peek from the episode above, the hairstylists of Salon de Edwina are busy taking snapshots of their clients post-appointment for the salon’s yearly stylebook. Alice is seen directing the older women through photo sessions, asking them to think about their husbands or put a hand on their faces to add some personality. “You look like a movie star,” Alice tells one of the women.

As the scene unfolds, Alice shares some behind-the-scenes details about these clients, particularly Lois, whom we see Edwina greet at the salon door. “Lois was in here yesterday, poor thing. Her memory is just not what it was,” Alice explains. “Edwina would never turn her away, no, no. She gives her what she calls a phantom trim.”

This latest installment is written by co-creator Seth Meyers and also features Fred Armisen as George the Postman, as teased in the above key art. Don’t miss it, catch the first look, above, and tune into Documentary Now! this week for a viewing of this star-studded installment.

Documentary Now!, “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” Wednesday, October 26, IFC (Streaming now on AMC+)