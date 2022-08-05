‘Documentary Now!’ Season 53 Sets Premiere as IFC Unveils First Look (VIDEO)

IFC is giving viewers their first look at the highly-anticipated 53rd season of Documentary Now! with an all-new trailer.

Really the show’s fourth season, as Season 53 plays into the satirical nature of the Documentary Now! concept, the two-part premiere taking place Wednesday, October 19 includes the episodes “Soldier of Illusion,” written by John Mulaney, and “Trouver Frisson,” which pays tribute to the films of Agnes Varda.

The installments join previously announced episodes “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport,” “How They Threw Rocks,” and “My Monkey Grifter” to round out the season. Documentary Now! is known for lovingly paying homage to the world of documentaries with the help of celebrity performers. Co-created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now! is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Broadway Video.

In “Soldier of Illusion,” Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, and August Diehl star in the episode inspired by the Werner Herzog-focused documentary Burden of Dreams. In the early 1980s, a visionary German filmmaker (Skarsgård), tries to will his magnum opus into existence while working in the remote and punishing conditions of the Russian Ular mountains. Kevin Bishop, Gana Bayarsaikhan, Matthias Rimpler, and Armisen are also set to star in the episode narrated by Deb Hiett.

And “Trouver Frisson” is inspired by Agnes Varda’s Gleaners and I and Beaches of Agnes, and it follows celebrated French filmmaker Ida Leos (played by Liliane Rovère) who searches for why she no longer experiences “frisson,” or the goosebumps that have always been her guide. Joining Rovère in the installment is Ronald Guttman and Gary Kraus. Meanwhile, the installment is written by producers Matt Pacult and Tamsin Rawady, and co-directed by Micah Gardner.

Among the other titles viewers can look forward to in Season 53 are Cate Blanchett and Harriet Walter in “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” which is inspired by the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue. Trystan Gravelle, Jonathan Pryce, John Rhys-Davies, and Tom Jones will star in “How They Threw Rocks,” which pays homage to When We Were Kings.

And don’t miss Jamie Demetriou in “My Monkey Grifter,” an installment drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher. Gear up for the fun ahead by checking out the trailer, below, and stay tuned for Documentary Now!‘s Season 53 return this fall.

Documentary Now!, Season 53, Wednesday, October 19, 10/9c, IFC and AMC+