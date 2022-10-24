Personal Crisis on ‘9-1-1,’ Shock Waves on ‘Leap,’ an MIA on ‘NCIS,’ Michael Bublé Croons on ‘Dancing,’
Newly minted doctor/paramedic Hen faces a personal emergency on 9-1-1 when her wife’s lab explodes while their son is visiting. Another world is rocked when Quantum Leap jumps into the aftermath of San Francisco’s 1989 earthquake. Life-of-the-lab-party Kasie goes missing on NCIS. Crooner Michael Bublé provides the tunes on Dancing with the Stars.
9-1-1
Paramedic Hen (Aisha Hinds) didn’t get to celebrate for long after passing her doctor’s exam when a personal crisis rocks her world. The setting: the lab where her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) works and where she brought their roboticist-minded son Denny (Declan Platt) to work on the wrong day, because things in this volatile workplace just went boom, endangering lives of the scientists and the first responders. As often happens during such crises, the episode flashes back to the early days of Hen and Karen’s relationship.
Quantum Leap
Many remember the 1989 earthquake in San Francisco because it occurred as the nation was watching a live broadcast of the World Series between the Giants and Athletics. For Quantum Leap-er Ben (Raymond Lee) and hologram sidekick Addison (Caitlin Bassett), the disaster becomes their latest challenge as they come to the aid of a family in crisis in between aftershocks.
NCIS
Fan favorite Kasie (Diona Reasonover) can almost always be found in her lab, bringing joy and intel to her co-workers. But when an NCIS agent is found dead and the forensic scientist goes missing, the team springs into action to find the killer and rescue their friend.
Dancing With the Stars
Grammy-winning crooner Michael Bublé is the main attraction on a Bublé-themed night of ballroom competition, providing the soundtrack for the remaining 10 couples. He opens the show with his hit song “Sway” accompanying a routine for the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Later, judge Derek Hough takes a spin on the dance floor with fiancé Hayley Erber and the pros as Bublé performs “Higher.”
Inside Monday TV:
- Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30/7:30c, CBS): Bob’s (Billy Gardell) return to the workplace is happy news to Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku), but what about his road trip with Goodwin (Bayo Akinfemi)?
- The Surreal Life (9/8c and 10/9c, VH1): The celeb-reality show about mismatched roomies returns, launching with back-to-back episodes, introducing a provocative new cast including notorious adult-film star Stormy Daniels, NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman, Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz, R&B singer Tamar Braxton and WWE star CJ Perry.
- Million Dollar Wheels (10/9c, TNT): The discovery+ docu-reality series about luxury car dealer R.D. Whittington moves to cable, with executive producer Jamie Foxx and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland checking out the fancy wheels (Maybach, Ferrari, Rolls, oh my).
- TikTok, Boom. (10/9c, PBS): An Independent Lens documentary explores the cultural impact of the TikTok phenomenon, while also addressing issues including national security and racial bias.
- Doc Martin (streaming on Acorn TV): Al (Joe Absolom) and Joe (John Marquez) take a test run on a survival course operated by an unstable park ranger who Al fears is having a mental-health relapse. Can the good Doc (Martin Clunes) get to the bottom of this?