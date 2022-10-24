Personal Crisis on ‘9-1-1,’ Shock Waves on ‘Leap,’ an MIA on ‘NCIS,’ Michael Bublé Croons on ‘Dancing,’

Newly minted doctor/paramedic Hen faces a personal emergency on 9-1-1 when her wife’s lab explodes while their son is visiting. Another world is rocked when Quantum Leap jumps into the aftermath of San Francisco’s 1989 earthquake. Life-of-the-lab-party Kasie goes missing on NCIS. Crooner Michael Bublé provides the tunes on Dancing with the Stars.

Jack Zeman/ FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

Paramedic Hen (Aisha Hinds) didn’t get to celebrate for long after passing her doctor’s exam when a personal crisis rocks her world. The setting: the lab where her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) works and where she brought their roboticist-minded son Denny (Declan Platt) to work on the wrong day, because things in this volatile workplace just went boom, endangering lives of the scientists and the first responders. As often happens during such crises, the episode flashes back to the early days of Hen and Karen’s relationship.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Quantum Leap

10/9c

Many remember the 1989 earthquake in San Francisco because it occurred as the nation was watching a live broadcast of the World Series between the Giants and Athletics. For Quantum Leap-er Ben (Raymond Lee) and hologram sidekick Addison (Caitlin Bassett), the disaster becomes their latest challenge as they come to the aid of a family in crisis in between aftershocks.

Michael Yarish/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

Fan favorite Kasie (Diona Reasonover) can almost always be found in her lab, bringing joy and intel to her co-workers. But when an NCIS agent is found dead and the forensic scientist goes missing, the team springs into action to find the killer and rescue their friend.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars

Grammy-winning crooner Michael Bublé is the main attraction on a Bublé-themed night of ballroom competition, providing the soundtrack for the remaining 10 couples. He opens the show with his hit song “Sway” accompanying a routine for the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Later, judge Derek Hough takes a spin on the dance floor with fiancé Hayley Erber and the pros as Bublé performs “Higher.”

