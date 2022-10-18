Jeannie Mai Jenkins Set as ‘America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation’ Host

Amazon Freevee has announced The Real‘s Jeannie Mai Jenkins as the host of its upcoming America’s Test Kitchen revival, America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation.

The 10-episode series will feature 11 home cook contestants competing against each other, presenting dishes “through a series of challenges that test their culinary abilities and on-camera personality,” according to an official synopsis. The contestants will stand in front of a panel of judges that include series icons Dan Souza, Elle Simone Scott, Jack Bishop, and Julia Collin Davison, as well as a few special guest judges. “The last cook standing will get the job of a lifetime — becoming the newest face of America’s Test Kitchen, the opportunity to write their own cookbook and a $100,000 prize to fund the culinary business of their dreams.”

The panel of judges consists of previous cast members of the original show, who are now masters of cooking in their own right. Souza is the editor-in-chief of Cook’s Illustrated, Scott is a food styler and star of an upcoming show Entertaining with Elle, Bishop leads the ATK creative team, and Davison is a veteran cooking instructor.

Jenkins is a former co-host of the syndicated daytime talk show The Real, which ran for eight seasons until the show ended in 2022. In 2020, Mai competed on Season 29 of the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars, and the following year, Mai was included in the Gold House A100 list, recognizing the most impactful leaders in the Asian community.

The 10-episode series, hosted by Emmy-winner Jenkins, premieres December 9, with new episodes airing weekly until February 10 exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. and U.K. In addition, 200 episodes from previous seasons of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country are available On Demand and America’s Test Kitchen’s FAST channel.

