‘One of Us Is Lying’ Cast Talks Veering Away From the Books for ‘Darker’ Season 2 (VIDEO)

Fans of Karen M. McManus’s One of Us is Lying novels, the basis for the Peacock drama of the same name, will notice something majorly different in the show’s second season, which launches October 20. “We’re veering away from the books a lot,” executive producer Erica Saleh told us in our New York Comic Con press suite earlier this month. “The first book brought us all the way through the first season and the second book in her series kind of jumps forward in time with a whole new cast of characters, and there was no way we weren’t going to keep writing [our original] characters because we all love them so much.”

So where does Season 2 go? The cliffhanger surrounding the death of Jake (Barrett Carnahan) and the involvement of our “Murder Club” members is the first order of business, but the cast was surprised when they started reading the new scripts. “I just thought, oh, we’re going there. That was my first thought!” says Marianly Tejada, who plays Bronwyn. “It’s risky, it’s darker…it takes you on a journey.” Joining Saleh and Tejada were castmates Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Jessica McLeod (Janae) and Melissa Collazo (Maeve).

The gang also talked about the diversity in the show’s characters and what they hear from fans, and had some fun pointing out which characters are being shipped by viewers and who is the most scared when they’re shooting creepy scenes at night. Hint: It’s not one of the girls! Watch the video interview above to find out more!

One of Us Is Lying, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 20, Peacock