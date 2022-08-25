‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel With Original Stars Gets HBO Max Release Date

Ralphie and the gang are coming home for Christmas as HBO Max has announced the release date for its much-anticipated A Christmas Story sequel, alongside three other holiday specials.

According to Deadline, A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the 1983 holiday favorite, will premiere on the streamer on Thursday, November 17. Directed by Clay Katis and written by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino), the long-awaited sequel sees the original child actor, Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprising his role as Ralphie Parker.

Billingsley will be joined by several other of his co-stars from the original film, including Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). New additions include Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait) as Ralphie’s wife, River Drosche (Miracle Workers) and Julianna Layne (Prodigal Son) as their son and daughter, and Julie Hagerty (Airplane!) as Ralphie’s mom, filling the role originally played by Melinda Dillon.

According to the film’s official logline, A Christmas Story Christmas will see an adult Ralphie returning “to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.” It is expected to have a similar “attention-to-real-life” tone as the first movie, as viewers see Ralphie reconnect with his childhood friends while reconciling the passing of his Old Man.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there, as HBO Max will also be bringing viewers three brand new Christmas movies. Holiday Harmony, premiering on November 24, follows singer-songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) traveling cross country in hopes of making it big, only to find her ride, budget, and hopes are stalled in Harmony Springs, Oklahoma. Gail ends up taking on a group of misfit kids hoping to perform in a Christmas Eve gala of their own.

A Christmas Mystery, also premiering on November 4, is set in Pleasant Bay, Oregon, a small town that has enjoyed a century of prosperity and peace ever since a strip of Santa’s magical jingle bells were discovered 100 years ago. But, just days before Christmas, the bells disappear, and it’s up to a group of intrepid kids to solve the case and retore the Christmas magic.

Finally, A Hollywood Christmas will premiere on December 1 and follows Jessica (Jessika Van), an up-and-coming filmmaker who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. Jessica’s life is thrown into a real-life Hollywood Christmas drama when a network executive shows up and threatens to halt production on her latest film.