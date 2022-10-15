How Well Do You Know Classic Miniseries of the ’70s & ’80s?

It’s been quite a few years since the heyday of TV miniseries in the ’70s and ’80s, but their legacies continue even now.

Whether it’s the harrowing dramatization of Alex Haley’s family line in Roots, starting with Kunta Kinte’s (LeVar Burton) enslavement and reaching into the future with his descendants’ liberation, or the gripping and forbidden love story unfolding between Richard Chamberlain‘s Father Ralph and Rachel Ward’s Meggie Cleary in The Thorn Birds, there’s something for everyone.

But with all the years gone by, how well do you really remember these titles and the details about them? Well, we’re giving you the chance to test your knowledge! Below, scroll through the ultimate trivia quiz that will determine your level of expertise when it comes to knowing classic TV miniseries of the ’70s and ’80s. Plus, sound off in the comment section to share your results and let us know your favorite titles of the past.

Quiz by Paul Doro