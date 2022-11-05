Jodie Sweetin Teases Lifetime’s ‘Merry Swissmas’ Gets ‘A Little Messy’

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin has another too-close-for-comfort situation in Lifetime‘s Merry Swissmas, a lovely original that kicks off the cable net’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie season.

She stars as a Chicago-based architect named Alex who heads to snowy Switzerland, where her mom is planning to open an inn by New Year’s. And while there is the expected romance — Alex falls for the inn’s widower-dad manager (Wynonna Earp‘s Tim Rozon) — there’s also a surprisingly emotional arc involving Alex’s former bestie Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), who is now dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard).

“[One of the things] I really appreciated about the story was that it wasn’t perfect and easy…it was a little messy,” Sweetin says. “It was about redeeming that friendship.”

Alex has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth, until Beth started dating Jesse. Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline (Jane Wheeler) as she opens her inn. Much to her dismay, Alex learns Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the Inn’s opening. When Alex meets Liam (Rozon), he attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness.

Equally unexpected aspects of Merry Swissmas are the authentic nods to Swiss traditions (even though the film was shot in Montreal), including wintry Yule markets, the arrival of Samichlaus and his wicked assistant Schmutzli, and the nightly unveiling of handmade Advent window decorations. Adds Sweetin: “I hope people take some of those and run with them.”

Merry Swissmas, TV Movie Premiere, Saturday, November 5, 8/7c, Lifetime