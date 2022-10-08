‘Wednesday’: Netflix Unveils Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

The Addams family of Netflix’s Wednesday continues to grow as Netflix finally unveiled the identity of the actor portraying Uncle Fester in the Tim Burton-directed series.

Fred Armisen will play the iconic character created by Charles Addams alongside series lead Jenna Ortega who takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams. He’s rounding out the family which also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

Other characters tied to the family featured in the series include Victor Teodor Dorobantu as Thing and George Valentin Burcea as Lurch. It’s unclear if more members of the extended family will be unveiled or included in the season, but Uncle Fester certainly makes a splash in the newest trailer, which sees him and Wednesday embark on some kind of adventure together.

Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams as she enters Nevemore Academy, a school for outcasts where her parents were once students themselves. At the helm as showrunners and writers are Miles Millar and Al Gough who executive produce alongside Burton who directs all eight episodes.

The series will arrive just in time for a family binge debuting Wednesday, November 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Other recent television credits for Armisen include Documentary Now!, Big Mouth, Los Espookys, Our Flag Means Death, What We Do in the Shadows, and Robot Chicken. Don’t miss Armisen as Uncle Fester alongside the show’s other stars when Wednesday arrives this fall on Netflix.

Wednesday, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 23, Netflix