Let in Showtime’s Teenage Vampire, Stanley Tucci Back in Italy, ‘NCIS: LA’ Returns, New Rookie on ‘Rookie’

Showtime adds to the ranks of TV vampires with a new adaptation of Let the Right One In. CNN’s Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns with new episodes, starting in Calabria. Also back, for a 14th season: NCIS: LA, with alarming news from Syria. ABC’s The Rookie brings on a new rookie for Nathan Fillion’s former rookie to train.

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME

Let the Right One In

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The chilling Swedish novel that inspired two movies and several stage versions is now a TV series, made more conventional (yet still bizarre) by its focus on a father (the excellent Demián Bichir) who’ll do anything to protect and provide for his eternally 12-year-old daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). For the last decade, this poor child has suffered from the effects of a mysterious creature’s bite. (Symptoms: insatiable thirst for human blood, aversion to sunlight, superhuman strength, must be asked in before crossing a threshold.) As in other treatments, Eleanor befriends a young boy (Ian Foreman) who’s being bullied at school. This time, though, his mother (Anika Noni Rose) is an NYPD detective, investigating grisly murders that suggest another being like Eleanor is nearby on the loose. Elsewhere, a scientist (Grace Gummer) is drawn into a search for a vampirism cure for very personal reasons of her own. (See the full review.)

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Interview with the Vampire

10/9c

SUNDAY: Meanwhile, in another lustier vampire world, Rice’s erotically charged saga of Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) continues with newly turned Louis painfully learning the ways of the undead in early 1900s New Orleans. “Bliss was merely a stage in my transformation. Pain followed,” he recalls. And not just physical pain but spiritual, because Louis doesn’t take easily to killing to satisfy his cravings. The most critical lesson he’ll soon learn: “Restraint is your most powerful weapon.”

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

9/8c

SUNDAY: Savor the sights, the history, the culture and the tastes of Italy with acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci as the second season of his travelogue series continues with four new episodes. Recent recipient of a second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series, Italy returns with Tucci’s profoundly personal visit to his family roots in Calabria, the region where his grandparents were born. He was last there as a 12-year-old boy, and plenty has changed. Or has it

Robert Voets/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The 14th season begins with disturbing news from Syria about former boss lady Hetty (Linda Hunt). Naturally, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) wants to go on a rescue mission on behalf of his surrogate work mom, but Admiral Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) has more immediate concerns: the terrorist bombing of a facility that makes military combat drones.

ABC/Raymond Liu

The Rookie

10/9c

SUNDAY: What goes around comes around. And The Rookie has come full circle as Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) becomes a training officer for his own first rookie assignment, Officer Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), who’s got her own way of doing things. In other precinct news, new mom Harper (Mekia Cox) returns to the force.

Ollie Upton / HBO

House of the Dragon

9/8c

SUNDAY: Another dizzying time jump, this time moving forward six years (meaning those squabbling Targaryen kids have matured a bit—if not grown up), finds the royals in Kings Landing, Driftmark and beyond dealing with a succession crisis within the Velaryon dynasty. This leads to a memorable debate before the Iron Throne and a fractious family dinner dictated by an increasingly ailing King Viserys. Paddy Considine makes the most of this troubled ruler’s waning days, and I’ll be shocked if the Emmys don’t take notice.

Inside Weekend TV: