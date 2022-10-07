Brendan Gleeson Takes Irish Exit in ‘SNL’ Promo With Willow & Chloe Fineman (VIDEO)

State of the Union star Brendan Gleeson is gearing up to host this weekend’s (October 8) edition of Saturday Night Live, and judging by the promos, he isn’t going to hold back.

The Emmy-winning actor took part in several promo spots for the upcoming episode, starring alongside musical guest Willow and SNL cast member Chloe Fineman. In one of the clips, Fineman compliments Gleeson on his performance in the film Paddington 2. “What’s Paddington like?” asks Willow, to which Gleeson replies, “Honestly? A total diva.”

“Ha! I knew it,” responds Fineman, who, in another clip, tempts fate by mentioning the name Macbeth in a theater. Despite Gleeson’s warnings, Fineman continues to defiantly yell “Macbeth” until a lighting rig falls onto the set in the background. “That was probably a coincidence,” she states.

The third clip sees the Mr. Mercedes actor sharing his favorite thing about Ireland, that being “The Irish Goodbye,” as he exits with Willow, leaving Fineman all alone on stage.

Gleeson is hosting the long-running sketch comedy show to promote his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, a black comedy film written and directed by Martin McDonagh, who Gleeson previously worked with on the 2008 film In Bruges. The upcoming movie will see Gleeson reunite with his In Bruges co-star Colin Farrell.

A previously released promo for this weekend’s SNL saw Gleeson skateboarding around the studio, spray-painting wall signs, annoying security staff, and generally being an all-around troublemaker.

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC and Peacock