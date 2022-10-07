‘Jeopardy!’: Could Iconic Beep-Boops be Coming Back?

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Davies, who took on the position full-time earlier this year, continues to learn what fans like and don’t like about the long-running game show. The latest revelation? Beep-boops!

During a Q&A session with the studio audience ahead of Tuesday’s (October 4) episode, host Ken Jennings told the crowd that he missed the “beep-boop-boop-boop-boop” sounds on the game board, which he noted were removed due to time constraints. As reported on TV Insider yesterday, many fans felt similarly to the former Jeopardy! champion.

“Always learning something new producing Jeopardy,” Davies tweeted Wednesday alongside a screenshot of a text exchange with fellow Jeopardy! producer Sarah Foss. “Boop boops. We need to discuss on inside,” Davies messaged Foss, referring to the weekly Inside Jeopardy! podcast where the producers discuss the behind-the-scenes of the show.



Foss replied by filling Davies in on why there was a sudden interest in the beep-boops, telling him that Jennings brought them up in a video clip shared on socials. “We played the clip on our social channels and people are responding that they also miss the boop boop sound effects,” she wrote before noting that the sounds were removed because “they took time away from clues.”

Ken fondly recalls some sound effects lost to time during a Q&A with the audience. pic.twitter.com/1bTDvxYVQT — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 5, 2022



Fans will have to wait until Monday, October 10, for the next episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast to hear the full beep-boop discussion and whether Davies will consider bringing them back. Until then, one thing remains clear, Jeopardy! viewers really miss the iconic sound effects.

“THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN (also can we get a beep boop boop shirt on the Jeopardy store pls ),” tweeted one fan. “BRING THEM BACK,” exclaimed someone else, while another added, “Very much seconded. The boops trigger a pavlovian expectation in my brain that we’re about to get a dose of pure uncut trivia.”

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN (also can we get a beep boop boop shirt on the Jeopardy store pls 🙏) — Lilly (@OneEclecticMom) October 6, 2022

Very much seconded. The boops trigger a pavlovian expectation in my brain that we’re about to get a dose of pure uncut trivia. — Sam “no relation” Kavanaugh (@sam_kavanaugh) October 7, 2022