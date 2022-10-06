‘The Midnight Club’ Breaks Guinness World Record for Jump Scares

Watchers beware because Mike Flanagan‘s next horror series The Midnight Club is already breaking world records. During the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, it was revealed that the show has broken the world record for most scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

The certificate was presented by official Guinness World Record Adjudicator Andrew Glass during the panel on Thursday, October 6. According to Netflix, the show’s jump scares in one episode of the upcoming series total 21. Consider us spooked!

TV Insider was on site at the Netflix offices for a chat with Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy in which they shared with reporters, their own surprise over the achievement. “This is particularly important to me because I hate jumpscares,” Flanagan noted Thursday morning before the event.

“My whole career, people have been like, put more jump scares in and do them faster,” Flanagan continued to tell reporters.

“There’s a meme about it, especially with movies,” Macy chimed in, “like put more jump scares in the first act.”

“I hate them ’cause I feel like it’s very easy to walk up behind somebody and smash things,” said Flanagan. The co-creator of the show inspired by Christopher Pike’s stories revealed that by adding so many jump scares in one episode, he hoped they’d be “rendered meaningless” and they’d “just destroy it and kill finally till it’s dead.”

That wasn’t exactly the case though because Flanagan teased that Netflix only wanted more because of it. The series arriving Friday, October 7 on Netflix was represented at New York Comic Con by Flanagan, Macy, co-creator Leah Fong, and stars Heather Langenkamp, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, and Ruth Codd.

Tune into the series to see the jump scares for yourself… if you dare.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix