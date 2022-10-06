Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out on His ‘Chicago P.D.’ Exit

It was the end of the line for Jesse Lee Soffer‘s Detective Jay Halstead on Wednesday’s (October 5) episode of Chicago P.D., as the actor exited the popular NBC series after a nine-season run.

Soffer took to Twitter following Wednesday’s episode to thank the fans for their support over the years. “For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful,” he tweeted. “Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful.”

“If I could like every single tweet I would,” he continued in a follow-up tweet. “I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you.”

For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful. ❤️ — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) October 6, 2022

If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you ❤️ — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) October 6, 2022

The good news for fans is that Detective Halstead wasn’t killed off; instead, he chose to leave the force. The episode saw Halstead stab a suspect to death after getting into a scuffle. Halstead refused to cover up his actions and instead chose to turn himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal (Michael Gaston), handing in his badge and gun. He then took a job in the army, where he was set to track down drug cartels in Bolivia.

Following the emotional exit, Soffer’s fans and castmates took to social media to say their farewells. “Jesse, I love you, dude,” wrote Marina Squerciati, who plays Officer Kim Burgess. “I cried a lot IRL so you know it’s not fake social media stuff. SO MANY TEARS.”

Jesse, I love you, dude. I cried a lot IRL so you know it’s not fake social media stuff. SO MANY TEARS. #crybabyandproudofit #ChicagoPD — Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu) October 6, 2022

Chicago P.D. executive producer Michael Brandt commented, “You made that show great, Jesse. Congrats on an epic decade. Can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Jay’s brother Dr. Will Halstead in the spinoff series Chicago Med, also shared a heartfelt video message. “Do you remember when you welcomed me into this whole franchise?” Gehlfuss started. “I will never forget you were so kind, patient, and really helpful. It was daunting at the time to me and you made it a lot easier.”

From one Halstead brother to another, @TheNickGehlfuss has a special message for @jesseleesoffer. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDt3T7HRZd — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

Check out more reaction to Soffer’s exit below.

I know we’re all sad about losing Jay Halstead, but can we applaud @jesseleesoffer and @trspiridakos for absolutely crushing their last scene together? Highlight of the season so far for me. #ChicagoPD — Laura Hurley (@lah9891) October 6, 2022

Thank you @jesseleesoffer for an amazing decade of the best Detective to ever grace the small screen. You and Detective Jay Halstead will be sorely missed. Excited to see what comes next for you but my #ChicagoPD heart is broken tonight. pic.twitter.com/AF75y1aTR4 — Mariah (@MariahS_724) October 6, 2022