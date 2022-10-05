‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Claps Back at ‘Hostile’ Viewers

Jameela Jamil, who plays the antagonist Titania on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has responded to some “hostile” viewers who have criticized the superhero show.

While Jamil said she welcomes differing opinions, she took issue with how some of the critiques were expressed. This came after The Good Place alum shared a video on Twitter on Saturday, October 1, where she was seen casually eating McDonald’s fries at New York City’s Times Square while dressed in character. “Waiting for the final episode of She-Hulk like…” she captioned the video.

“Who’s waiting?” tweeted a male Twitter user in response to the video, which prompted Jamil to reply with, “lol… why are so many men so upset? Are you all ok?”

Jamil expanded on her thoughts the next day, tweeting, “As a huge Marvel fan. I have loved making this show. It’s for the people this genre forgot all these years, and those people love it and thank us every day. We didn’t stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number 1 in the ratings and we had a BLAST making it.”

She followed this up by saying, “it is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She-Hulk,” adding that she knows “it doesn’t appeal to everyone.” However, she continued, “Some people F***ING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

When one fan asked what she meant by hostile, the actress replied, “I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being shit. You tell me what is hostile?”

Despite the hostility, Jamil said, “I really wanna hear and engage with critics so I can learn,” adding that she “values Marvel fans.” She continued, “But I can’t hear them when they’re screaming. And when people are randomly rude and personal, it brings up my defense and nothing productive happens. If you want me to hear you, be humane.”