[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3, “Growing Pains.”]

Bravo may have been running ops without Clay (Max Thieriot) going forward, even if he hadn’t suffered that severe injury and lost his leg, due to his plan to step back. Still, in the latest SEAL Team, Jason (David Boreanaz) is not happy about the newest member of his unit.

The good news: Bravo wasn’t decommissioned. The bad news (especially if you ask Jason): Clay’s replacement is from the team that is, and Omar (Raffi Barsoumian) is seen as a permanent addition to Bravo. It is an understatement to say he doesn’t get off on the right foot with them. He gets on Sonny’s (AJ Buckley) nerves. Jason’s worried Omar will notice signs of his TBI and treatments or even Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) PTS. And while this isn’t the first time Jason’s met him, he argues, “I’ve never been in a fight with him, so I don’t f**king know him.”

Bravo does spin up on a mission to Syria to trace an IP connected to the attack on the U.S.S. Crampton. Once there, Jason’s reluctant to use Omar’s contacts; he doesn’t want to let the new guy call the shots. But Ray says he would’ve picked Omar if he’d been asked who from Foxtrot he wanted to join them. Jason eventually agrees to talk to Omar’s contacts, and Bravo ends up helping at a prison where inmates have rioted, hoping they may get intel about the terrorist group they’re after at the same time.

After, Omar asks Ray about Jason’s less-than-social tendencies, and all the other man can offer is that he’ll warm up to him. Omar can tell Ray’s a peacemaker and admits his former team could’ve used one. He then goes over to Jason and remarks about how he always heard Bravo’s the domain of one man only, the legendary Jason Hayes. And? “It surprise you that Captain America leans on the rest of the Avengers,” Omar says. And he continues to stay on Jason’s bad side when the contacts’ of Omar’s camp comes under attack, and the commander warns Jason that now their enemies are Bravo’s. As Jason sees it, Omar put the target on them.

Meanwhile, Clay’s three months out from being Green Team’s inspector, and Blackburn (Judd Lormand) tells him that there’s no one he’d rather have in the position. But Clay wants to push himself, whether it’s in PT or filling up his time; he suggests to Stella (Alona Tal) that they cut down on their son’s time in daycare and he’ll spend time with him, but she wants to stick to the routine they’ll need in just a few months. And when his physical therapist tells him to go home, Clay instead walks the halls of the base.

So is it any surprise that Clay ends up going to Blackburn and tells him he wants to teach Green Team now? Sure, new instructors typically start with the new class, but he wants to be the exception so that he can be of use. Blackburn encourages him to take time for himself and keep healing, not just his leg. But for Clay, his purpose isn’t himself; it’s the Trident. That’s what will help him, what he needs, and he swears he’s ready. Blackburn thinks for a moment before asking how Monday sounds. But is Clay rushing his recovery? We’re going to go with yes.

SEAL Team, Sundays, Paramount+