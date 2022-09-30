‘Shark Tank’: Braxton Fleming Pitches Stealth Bros & Co. in a First Look (VIDEO)

Shark Tank is highlighting an important topic in its upcoming episode as the show welcomes Stealth Bros & Co. to the stage for a pitch.

The company from Braxton Fleming is helping individuals from underrepresented medical communities by allowing them to store medicines, needles, and more in a discreet way. In an exclusive first look, above, Fleming introduces themselves to sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Barbara Cocoran, and Kevin O’Leary.

“I’m seeking $200,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity of my company,” Braxton says in the opening moments of their pitch, above, before launching into the service they’re hoping to win over the sharks with. “Six years ago the trajectory of my whole life changed,” Baxton explains. “I realized I was transgender. With this realization came with the lifeline commitment of taking hormone replacement therapy in the form of injections.”

“During my first year transitioning,” Braxton continues, “there was nowhere to properly store my medical needs in a safe, neat, discreet, yet stylish way. That’s where Stealth Bros & Co. revolutionized the way that we stored our meds and disposed of our sharps,” Braxton adds, displaying colorful carrying cases and storage units designed to properly store these items. “This was born from my own need as a trans man,” Braxton further explained, “but I realized there were multiple underrepresented medical communities that needed this product.”

Among the examples they provided are individuals with diabetes, infertility, children with injectable needs, and cis-gendered people going through hormone treatments. Will the pitch win over the sharks? Only time will tell, but see the full sequence unfold in the exclusive clip above, before the episode arrives on September 30 on ABC.

Shark Tank, Season 14, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC