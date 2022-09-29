In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Keeping the Faith,” airing on October 7, an exasperated Jamie wonders aloud, “Why should I bother arresting them anymore, Erin, if they’re just going to go right back out and do it again? Because this building is a revolving door for criminals.”

According to Erin, that’s something she’d expect to hear from Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), the brother she usually butts heads with more often. Watch the clip to see Jamie get honest about how he’s seen before walking out of her office.

But Erin does seem to somewhat understand where Jamie’s coming from. In Season 13, she and DA Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff) are on opposing sides when it comes to things like booking and quickly releasing people who could be dangerous. “She understands the police’s frustration,” Moynahan told TV Insider.

In “Keeping the Faith,” the job takes a dangerous turn for the Reagans when Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie deal with a domestic violence case associated with an investigation led by Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (guest star Stacey Keach), go on a mission to avail themselves of an unfiltered look at the city; and Erin is presented with a surprising offer by her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (guest star Peter Hermann), regarding her run for District Attorney. Will Hochman also guest stars as Joe Hill.

Watch the clip above and tune in for the premiere on October 7 to see what happens next!

Blue Bloods, Season 13 Premiere, Friday, October 7, 10/9c, CBS