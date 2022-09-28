‘The Amazing Race’ Sneak Peek: Dance Leads to Emotional Moment for Father-Daughter Team (VIDEO)

The Amazing Race teams are exploring Austria in a special 90-minute episode on September 28, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Patience, Is the New Me,” a special 90-minute episode, the teams explore the beauty of Austria and must learn a traditional wedding dance, yodel, and a song performed on alpine bells. In the video above, father-daughter team Sharik and Linton, who are from Jamaica and currently reside in Brooklyn, are learning the dance together.

“When I was growing up, I used to teach my dad all of my cheerleading dances,” Sharik reflects. “Everything that I did, I taught my dad.”

She then notes that due to their history and how much they’ve done together, they have the longest relationship on the show, at which point she notices her father crying. “I did not have a father rowing up and so I decided I was going to be the best father I possibly could,” Linton explains. Watch more from the two, including how one of them gets hurt, in the video above.

The Amazing Race Season 34 premiered on September 21, at which point the teams found out that there wouldn’t be any non-elimination rounds. The team that came in last will be cut and cannot be saved.

