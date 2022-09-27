Jen Lilley & Jesse Hutch to Star in Great American Family Holiday Film

Beloved soap opera star Jen Lilley (Days of Our Lives) and Batwoman actor Jesse Hutch are set to lead Great American Family’s original holiday film, Stay for Christmas, which begins filming today, Tuesday, September 27.

The movie will premiere this holiday season as part of the network’s Great American Christmas programming, which returns on October 21 with a new line-up of original holiday movie premieres every Saturday and Sunday and Christmas movies throughout the day and night until the end of 2022.

Stay for Christmas revolves around Tracey Wise (Lilley), a renowned luxury travel blogger who is invited by Graham Cooper (Hutch) to a Christmas getaway in exchange for her review of his family’s small bed & breakfast, Silver Peak. Unfortunately, the humble B&B is facing tough competition from an upscale hotel resort nearby that has been stealing guests and threatening the survival of the family business.

Tracey is apprehensive about accepting the invite to the outdated Silver Peak, but she soon gets caught up in the multi-generational family fight to save a dream. Throughout her time at the family-run establishment, Tracey will learn that the most down-home experience can be five-star when shared with kindred hearts.

The film is written by Hayley Carr and Guy Yosub and will be directed by Paula Elle (In Merry Measure). It’s executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips, Lorenzo Nardini, Cara J. Russell, Jimmy Townsend, Mike Moran, Jennifer Notas Shapiro, Susanne Belzberg Krevoy, and Doran S. Chandler. Costa Vassos produces, while Elle, Ryan Clarke, Priscilla Yeo, and Michael Shepard serve as supervising producers, and Andrew McBride, Olga Devyust, and Vasili Vassos as associate producers.

Stay for Christmas, TBA, Great American Family