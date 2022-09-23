‘La Brea’ Season 2 First Look: The Cast Takes Us Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

La Brea is mere days away from returning for its long-awaited second season at NBC, but while fans wait for the September 27th premiere, the stars are giving us an exclusive first look behind the scenes.

In a sneak peek featurette, above, cast members Jon Seda, Jack Martin, Rohan Mirchandaney, and Lily Santiago are pulling back the curtain on production, and showing viewers what it’s really like to film the series.

Kicking things off in the nearly six-minute long segment Seda, who plays Dr. Sam Velez in the show, leads fans on a walk around the set for The Fort. “Now, doesn’t this look like we’re in 10,000 B.C.?” He asks in the video, above. The actor quickly clarifies that they’re actually in The You Youngs, Australia, just outside of Melbourne.

As realistic as the huts of The Fort may look, Seda shows us that it’s all part of the TV magic as the exteriors hide less glamorous interiors. Even with the expansive set on display, Seda notes that most interiors are shot on a sound stage which is also teased in the featurette.

Throwing the camera to Martin who plays Josh Harris in the show, Seda’s costar guides viewers through another portion of the set, teasing that Season it, “is truly bigger and better than ever.” Meanwhile, rounding out the tour are Mirchandaney and Santiago who play Scott Israni and Veronica Castillo.

Together, they walk us through the makeup and hair trailers, as well as visit the craft services truck. As this tour commences, fun facts pop up on the screen to provide further insight that La Brea fans won’t want to miss. For those less familiar with the series, La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and surrounding buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land.

In Season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve (Natalie Zea) continues to reel over her son Josh accidentally going through a portal to 1988. What Eve isn’t aware of yet is that her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have landed in prehistoric Seattle and must brave the elements to begin their trek to Los Angeles.

Created by showrunner David Appelbaum who executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman, La Brea also features additional stars Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Don’t miss the first look, above, get a peek behind the scenes of La Brea and catch the premiere on NBC this September.

La Brea, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC (streaming next day on Peacock)