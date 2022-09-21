The release of Adnan Syed from prison on Monday, September 20, has caused quite the stir. Syed’s murder case was the focus of many podcasts — some might say the original season of Serial, which was the first media attention his case received, began the true-crime podcast phenomenon.

This attention eventually led to an HBO documentary series, The Case Against Adnan Syed, in 2019. The four-part series looked at all the evidence against the then-high school senior in Maryland, convicted of strangling and killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, and went into detail on the major issues with the investigation.

HBO has just announced that there will be a new episode of the series, dropping in early 2023. The episode will feature exclusive access to Syed in the period leading up to and following his release, and Amy Berg will return as director.

See Also 'The Case Against Adnan Syed' Reveals New Intel & Insight Into the 'Serial' Murder The four-part docuseries revisits the murder of Baltimore teen Hae Min Lee and sheds new light on how her ex-boyfriend came to be convicted.

Berg released this statement today: “We knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we’ve been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019. It’s gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week.”

She has been filming with Syed in Maryland since early 2021 and was in the courthouse when the motion to vacate his conviction was approved — which means there should be some inside access and never0before-seen details revealed when the episode is released.

Syed’s release is further proof that media attention can help overturn wrongful convictions, as the investigation work done in the series was referenced as evidence during the hearing.