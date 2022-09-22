Tubi’s ‘Spread’ Starring Elizabeth Gillies & Harvey Keitel Begins Production

Tubi announced on September 22 it has begun production on its upcoming original movie Spread. Spread is inspired by the true story of an idealistic young woman who takes a job as a temp at an old-fashioned adult magazine. The film stars Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty) and Harvey Keitel (Mike, The Irishman).

Gillies plays Ruby, “an aspiring journalist and staunch feminist, who has big dreams but has not done much to make them a reality,” the logline teases. “Broke and desperate, Ruby is forced to swallow her pride and take a temp job at SPREAD, an outdated adult magazine. There she discovers that despite the industry, this is just another office job with bad coffee, stale pastries, and unhappy employees.”

“Planning to escape as soon as possible, Ruby somehow finds herself making a good impression on her boss, Frank Ferretti (Keitel), a former industry king who has been riding on his glory days,” it continues. “Needing a fresh take, Ferretti puts Ruby in charge of designing the company’s new app. While trying to hide her status working in the adult business, Ruby steps into her own power and slowly changes her tune on an industry that she might have a chance to change for the better.”

Spread also stars Diedrich Bader (Veep), Bryan Craig (Good Trouble), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek), and Keith Walker (The Upshaws). Dia Frampton (Candy Coated Christmas), Jonah Platt (Uncoupled), and Diora Baird (Cobra Kai) are also featured.

Set for a 2023 release, Spread is directed by Ellie Kanner (Authors Anonymous) and written and co-produced by Buffy Charlet (Holy Ghost People). The story is inspired by Charlet’s real-life experience as a temp at Hustler magazine, who rose to be an editor.

The film is executive produced by Gillies and produced by Stan Spry, Eric Scott Woods, and Graem Luis. Tubi’s Adam Lewinson oversaw the project, working closely with Charlet in the development process alongside Kanner and the production team through casting.

Spread, Original Movie Premiere, TBA, Tubi