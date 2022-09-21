Bradley Whitford Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘Parish’

AMC Networks has announced Bradley Whitford (West Wing, Get Out) will join Giancarlo Esposito in its upcoming series Parish. The show has also had a name change, having been previously called The Driver.

Whitford will play a recurring character named Anton, the face of Louisiana’s industrial business who secretly heads a criminal organization in dispute with a Zimbabwean human trafficking ring.

Anton will follow Esposito’s Gracián “Gray” Parish, a taxi driver who agrees to chauffer a gangster based out of New Orleans known for exploiting Zimbabwean immigrants at U.S. southern ports. His dispute with the human trafficking ring puts him in opposition with Esposito’s Gracián Parish.

It was also revealed that AMC Networks would change the show’s name from The Driver to Parish, titled after Giancarlo’s lead character.

It was previously announced that Riverdale‘s Skeet Ulrich would star as Colin, an old acquaintance of Parish. Bonnie Mbuli will play Shamiso Tongai, the gangster’s smart older sister, and Paula Malcomson (Redemption, Ray Donovan) will also star as Ros. Other cast members include Ivan Mbakop as Zenzo, Arica Himmel as Makayla, Dax Rey as Luke, and Amanda Bruel guest starring as Sister Anne.

Parish will feature six one-hour episodes in the first season and is expected to premiere in 2023 on AMC and the AMC+ streaming service. The show comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst, Sunu Gonera, and showrunner Theo Travers. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, David Morrissey (who starred as the lead in the original BBC series), and Travers will executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

The original BBC series debuted in 2014 and featured Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as a cab driver who agrees to chauffer for a criminal gang.

