2022 Presidents Cup Golf TV Schedule, Preview & Rosters
The U.S. team looks to keep a firm grip on the Presidents Cup this week.
The Presidents Cup, a biennial match-play tournament between the United States and an International team made up of players outside of Europe, tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The International squad is captained by South African Trevor Immelman, while Davis Love III helms the U.S. team looking to extend its streak of eight consecutive wins. The U.S. team has never lost on home soil.
Golf Channel and NBC share live tournament coverage through Sunday’s final round. All coverage also streams on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Dan Hicks has the play-by-play with analysts Paul Azinger and Justin Leonard.
Golf Channel’s Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup airs each night at 6/5c with highlights and analysis from Quail Hollow.
Presidents Cup Golf TV Schedule on NBC Sports
Thursday, September 22: Round 1 Matches—Foursomes, 12:30p/11:30a c, Golf Channel
Friday, September 23: Round 2 Matches—Four-Ball, 11:30a/10:30a c, Golf Channel
Saturday, September 24: Round 3 Matches—Foursomes and Round 4 Matches—Four-Ball, 7a/6a c, Golf Channel; 8a/7a c, NBC
Sunday, September 26: Round 5 Matches—Singles, noon-11a c, NBC
2022 Presidents Cup Rosters
United States Team
Captain – Davis Love III
Assistant Captains – Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Tony Finau
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Cameron Young
International Team
Captain – Trevor Immelman
Assistant Captains – K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas, Mike Weir
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
K.H. Lee
Hideki Matsuyama
Sebastian Munoz
Taylor Pendrith
Mito Pereira
Adam Scott