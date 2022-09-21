2022 Presidents Cup Golf TV Schedule, Preview & Rosters

The U.S. team looks to keep a firm grip on the Presidents Cup this week.

The Presidents Cup, a biennial match-play tournament between the United States and an International team made up of players outside of Europe, tees off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The International squad is captained by South African Trevor Immelman, while Davis Love III helms the U.S. team looking to extend its streak of eight consecutive wins. The U.S. team has never lost on home soil.

Golf Channel and NBC share live tournament coverage through Sunday’s final round. All coverage also streams on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Dan Hicks has the play-by-play with analysts Paul Azinger and Justin Leonard.

Golf Channel’s Golf Central Live From the Presidents Cup airs each night at 6/5c with highlights and analysis from Quail Hollow.

Presidents Cup Golf TV Schedule on NBC Sports

Thursday, September 22: Round 1 Matches—Foursomes, 12:30p/11:30a c, Golf Channel

Friday, September 23: Round 2 Matches—Four-Ball, 11:30a/10:30a c, Golf Channel

Saturday, September 24: Round 3 Matches—Foursomes and Round 4 Matches—Four-Ball, 7a/6a c, Golf Channel; 8a/7a c, NBC

Sunday, September 26: Round 5 Matches—Singles, noon-11a c, NBC

2022 Presidents Cup Rosters

United States Team

Captain – Davis Love III

Assistant Captains – Fred Couples, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Steve Stricker

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

International Team

Captain – Trevor Immelman

Assistant Captains – K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy, Camilo Villegas, Mike Weir

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

K.H. Lee

Hideki Matsuyama

Sebastian Munoz

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Adam Scott