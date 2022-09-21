‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Sets Premiere Date & Roll-Out Schedule

What better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than with a little murder and your favorite profilers? Criminal Minds: Evolution will be premiering on Turkey Day.

As revealed by showrunner, executive producer, and writer Erica Messer during the virtual Television Critics Association panel, the first two episodes will drop on Thursday, November 24 on Paramount+. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, until the midseason finale on Thursday, December 15. The season will then return on Thursday, January 12 and the finale is set for February 9.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is a renamed revival of Criminal Minds which ran 15 seasons from 2005-2020 on CBS. In the new season, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), A.J. Cook (Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), and Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss).

Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc. He plays Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour also serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw directs and executive produces, and Mark Gordon executive produces.

