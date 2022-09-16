‘DAHMER’: Evan Peters Plays Twisted Serial Killer in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Netflix has debuted its first trailer for Ryan Murphy‘s latest project, DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which will premiere Wednesday, September 21. The dark limited drama series set between 1978 and 1991 focuses on Jeffrey Dahmer, the notorious serial killer who took the lives of 17 young men and boys, many off whom were gay and from ethnic minorities.

The series also looks at the communities impacted by systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed the serial killer to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for more than a decade.

Evan Peters takes on the leading role of Jeffrey Dahmer, who dismembered and cannibalized victims. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, they serve as executive producers alongside Peters, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin. Serving as a consulting producer on the series is Color for Change’s president, Rashad Robinson.

Along with Peters, the series stars Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald as Jeffrey’s parents Lionel and Shari Dahmer. Michael Learned plays Catherine Dahmer and Niecy Nash is taking on the role of Jeffrey’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland.

Viewers get a peek into Jeffrey and Glenda’s dynamic in the chilling 3-minute preview, above. The trailer also offers a glimpse at the rest of the cast including some of the guest stars among which are Penelope Ann Miller, Michael Beach, Colby French, Shaun J. Brown, Mac Brandt, Grant Harvey, Matthew Alan, and Scott Michael Morgan, among others.

Check out the first look, above, and don’t miss DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story when it arrives on Netflix this September.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Netflix