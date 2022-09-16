‘Beyond The Edge’ Axed After One Season by CBS

The celebrity survival series Beyond The Edge has not survived the chopping block, as CBS has canceled the show after one season.

Produced by Buster Productions in association with eOne’s Renegade, the series followed nine celebrities living in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks. Unlike Survivor, the show it aired after, Beyond The Edge did not have any eliminations; instead, the show tested whether the celebrities had the inner fortitude, courage, and physical ability to withstand the elements, including torrential downpours, scorching heat, and deadly wildlife.

A player could only leave if they rang a bell to signal that they were ready to go home. For each day they lasted and every challenge won, the celebrities raised more money for their charities. After the 14 days, the top two earners battled it out head-to-head in one final adventure.

The first season starred country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, former athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, and Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin, and reality TV stars Eboni K. Williams and Colton Underwood, the latter ultimately winning the series. Showtime sports announcer and former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo hosted the show.

Beyond The Edge premiered on March 16, 2022, and ended its run on May 18. The series averaged 2.5 million viewers across the first season. It was produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock, and Greg Goldman.