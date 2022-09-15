Jeff Probst is here to spill on Survivor 43. Premiering September 21 on CBS with a two-hour episode, 18 contestants will begin their fight for the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

Here, the beloved host peels back the curtain on the Survivor Season 43 premiere, from early curveballs and lessons learned from Season 41 and Season 42 to what to expect from the new players.

First, the shortened game is here to stay. Probst tells TV Insider that there are still things to be discovered with the shorter format, and he’s eager to see how the latest group of competitors reacts to the new twists and turns. This group does, however, have the benefit of knowing what happened in 41 and 42, so how will the reality competition series keep these players on their toes?

See Probst’s response to that question and more, below.

Last season started with Daniel’s dislocated shoulder in the first challenge and Jackson being sent home for medical concerns. Can fans expect some surprises in the Season 43 premiere?

Jeff Probst: One of the reasons a new season of Survivor is so fun to watch is because no two seasons are ever alike! That’s definitely the case again this season! It sounds so simple to say it this way, but it’s always about the players and what they do with the game.

The game is there to force you to adapt, and it’s that behavior that is so fascinating to watch. I love this group of players. We also got very lucky in how we divided the tribes as each group has their own personality, and you see that reflected in their individual and group approach to the game.

Season 42 had much of the same curveballs as Season 41, but the players had no idea what they were. Did Season 43 players have the benefit of having seen the changes made in the last two seasons? If so, can viewers expect some new curveballs to keep the players on their toes?

You hit the nail on the head in the way you asked your question. Uncertainty is the only thing you need when designing a season of Survivor. It doesn’t necessarily matter if there are a lot of advantages or idols, or if the twists are new or familiar. It’s the uncertainty that keeps the players off balance.

Coming off Survivor 41 and 42, we knew the players would have no idea what to expect in Survivor 43, so we factored that into our game design. Will it be the same as 42, or will it be radically different? That’s the question they will be pondering every second of every day, and the results are fun!

Will tribes have to earn their survival resources like rice, flint, machetes, pots, etc. again this season as part of the shortened game? And will there still be penalties for losing challenges?

Yes, we like this new format a lot and feel that the players have only begun to explore how these changes impact the way you play. History has shown us that the players always become the experts at how to play the game. We’re still very early into this faster, more physically difficult version of Survivor, and we’re really excited to see where the players lead us!

What do you love most about this season’s roster of competitors?

I was really struck by the variety of personalities. There are some very funny players, there are some extremely savvy players, and there are some amazing underdog stories. I think you’ll grow to like a lot of the players very early on this season.

Intense weather conditions in Season 42 Episode 3 made you have to stop the challenge halfway through. Did that experience change how the show and the Dream Team develop each challenge? If so, what new considerations have been made for Season 43?

The intense weather that forced us to stop the challenge in Survivor 42 was one of the most dramatic things we’ve ever had happen in a challenge. It was unprecedented. But it didn’t change the way we approach designing or building our challenges moving forward, and that’s because it’s simply impossible to predict when a perfect storm might arise.

That day started out very calm, but as we were getting ready for the players to arrive, the weather began to change fairly rapidly. By the time we started the challenge, the wind was really whipping. We knew it would make it slightly more difficult, but the challenge was still achievable.

What none of our weather reports predicted was that the weather would continue to increase minute by minute. It went from calm to intense to terrifying in less than 45 minutes. We have a very experienced marine and safety team and they monitor the weather constantly, so as crazy as it was, we consider that the exception to the rule.

How does the Season 43 premiere — and the season at-large — set itself apart from its predecessors?

This echoes back to the first question. Survivor is always about the people. It’s the single biggest unknown of the game. Who are my competitors? Are they telling me the truth? Am I reading them correctly? Did I choose the right alliance partners? Am I on the right side of the vote or about to be blindsided?

If we do our job right, a season should be entertaining simply because of the people we put on the show.

Survivor, Season 43 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, CBS