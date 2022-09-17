‘Big Brother’ Alum Jessie Godderz to Host New ‘Whacked Out’ Series

Like America’s Funniest Home Videos for jocks, Whacked Out Sports has long been giving us all a reason to laugh at other people’s misfortunes. But where AFV is all about piñata bats to the nethers and cats that attack TVs, the syndicated Sports is interested in sportier endeavors gone wrong.

So it’s fitting that the producers have tapped super-jacked Jessie Godderz to host their new series, simply titled Whacked Out. The John Cena-esque personality, who goes by Mr. Pec-Tacular in the ring, first rose to fame on Seasons 10 and 11 of Big Brother, and currently holds the record for most annual appearances of anyone in the reality show’s history.

Following his stint in Julie Chen’s house, Godderz entered the world of half-naked full nelsons for Ohio Valley Wrestling, eventually making appearances on IMPACT Wrestling, CBS’ The Talk, ESPN’s school-rivalry sports competition CAWL To Arms, the online soap Tainted Dreams, and Prime Video’s New Dogs, Old Tricks. And yes, most of those times he wound up frequently shirtless. (Hey, if you got it, flaunt it. And this boy has got it.)

“I am incredibly honored and beyond thrilled to join the iconic brand…Whacked Out is now truly PEC-Tacular!” says Godderz, who will be joined by stuntman and American Ninja Warrior survivor Jason Gupton and comedian Ryan Decker.

Together, the trio will be showcasing cringe-inducing fail videos, stunts, comedy bits, and clips from what is being called “amateur action sports.” This sounds an awful lot like ill-fated feats of athleticism filmed for our entertainment.. and we’re here for it.

Whacked Out is currently in development for 2023.

Whacked Out Sports, Check Your Local Listings, Fox, and streaming now on The Roku Channel