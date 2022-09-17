Netflix’s Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is arriving soon with much anticipation. However, this isn’t the first time the fictional tale of Hollywood’s great tragic screen siren, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel has been adapted.

A two-episode miniseries ran on CBS in 2001, just one year after the book was released Poppy Montgomery played Marilyn, and she landed on the cover of TV Guide Magazine in May, 2001 for the role. One great reason to look back on it now is that this first version of Blonde featured some of our favorite TV stars. For instance, can one ever top a scene of Dr. McDreamy watching Dean Winchester dance in Blackbeard’s grief-robe.

Here are some of the most memorable faces from CBS’ Blonde. If you want to give it a watch before the new movie hits Netflix, it’s available to stream free with ads on Amazon Freevee, Roku, and Tubi.