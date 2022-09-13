Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Historic Emmys Win

Sister, Sister alum Jackée Harry is full of praise for Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who achieved a historic milestone at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

During Monday’s (August 12) ceremony, Ralph became only the second Black woman to win the award for Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for playing Barbara Howard on ABC’s breakout sitcom Abbott Elementary. Not since 1987 — when Harry received the award for her role as Sandra Clark on NBC’s 227 — had a Black woman triumphed in this particular category.

“Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience,” Harry tweeted Monday night following Ralph’s big win. “For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle!”

Harry went on to reveal that “the network originally wanted [Ralph] to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it.” She continued, “Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! I’m so exited for her #Emmys win!”

Ralph came out on top in a highly competitive category, which also included Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Continuing her praise, Harry wrote, “[Ralph’s] had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on #AbbottElementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club!”

In her emotional and teary-eyed speech, Ralph said, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like.”

Other milestone moments of the evening saw Euphoria star Zendaya become the youngest two-time Emmy winner, Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae become the first Asian actor ever to win in the Best Actor in a Drama category, and fellow Abbott Elementary star (and creator) Quinta Brunson become only the second Black woman to win for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series.