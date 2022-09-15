‘Weeds’ Ended 10 Years Ago: 10 Best Versions of the Theme Song

Weeds took its last hit on September 16, 2012 — and a decade later, versions of the theme song “Little Boxes” are still popping up, like, all across America.

The Showtime series followed a widow (Mary Louise Parker) whose pot-selling business broke the mold of her “ticky-tacky” environment, and Malvina Reynolds’ 1962 song about suburban sprawl and middle-class conformity proved the perfect way in.

During the show’s second and third seasons, different artists and bands performed “Little Boxes” over the opening titles. That tradition returned in Season 8, with creator Jenji Kohan telling The Hollywood Reporter that the theme’s return heralded the Botwin family’s move back to the suburbs. But in a Reddit AMA, Parker gave credit to one Weeds producer in particular.

“I was really sad when there was no musical intro,” Parker wrote in the “Ask Me Anything” forum. “One of the producers, Lisa [Vinnecour], and I kept fighting for that. She really, really loved it. And I think the last year, she kind of put her foot down about it, so that’s why they brought it back for the last season.”

Ahead of the 10th anniversary, we’ve listed, in episode order, our 10 favorite “Little Boxes” variations from the show — with a tip of the hat to YouTube user joeblowaz, who dutifully uploaded most of these video clips.

Malvina Reynolds

Reynolds’ daughter, Nancy Reynolds, told Showtime that her mom wrote “Little Boxes” in the car while driving through the housing developments of Daly City, California.

Ozomatli

Comedy Central viewers saw this Los Angeles rock group as the house band for the stand-up comedy show Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand Up Revolution.

Regina Spektor

Regina Spektor also performed the theme song for Kohan’s subsequent TV show, singing “You’ve Got Time” for Orange Is the New Black.

Jenny Lewis and Johnathan Rice

When they were still a couple, actress-turned-singer Jenny Lewis and singer-songwriter Johnathan Rice performed as the duo Jenny and Johnny.

Randy Newman

If Randy Newman’s voice sound familiar, it might be because the singer-songwriter performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” in Toy Story, one of nine Disney-Pixar films he has scored.

Angélique Kidjo

This Beninese singer has racked up 12 Grammy nominations and five wins so far, including her win this year for in the Global Music Album category.

Kinky

This Mexican electro-rock band’s music has also been featured in TV shows like Alias, NCIS, Dexter, and Gossip Girl.

Billy Bob Thornton

Weeds viewers might have been surprised to learn that Billy Bob Thornton of Sling Blade and Fargo dame has a side gig as a singer.

Steve Martin and Kevin Nealon

Weeds star Kevin Nealon has a surprisingly good singing voice… which is hilariously overshadowed by Steve Martin screaming his verses.

Aimee Mann

The former lead singer of the new wave band ’Til Tuesday had the last “Little Boxes,” cover on Weeds, with her version appearing in the penultimate episode.