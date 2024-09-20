‘Weeds’ Creator Jenji Kohan Slams Sequel Series & Brands It a ‘Money Grab’

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jenji Kohan on red carpet
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Weeds

 More

Prolific screenwriter and producer Jenji Kohan is not on board with Paramount+ With Showtime’s long-rumored Weeds sequel, calling the idea a “money grab.”

Kohan served as the creator and showrunner of the Showtime comedy-drama series Weeds, which aired from August 8, 2005, to September 16, 2012. The series centers on Mary-Louise Parker‘s Nancy Botwin, a widowed mother of two boys who begins selling marijuana to support her family.

Speaking at the Seriesly Berlin TV conference in Germany, the Emmy-winning writer questioned the relevancy of Weeds now that marijuana has been legalized in almost 40 states.

“I don’t really know if there’s more story to tell,” she said, per Deadline. “I think Weeds was done, and I think [a sequel] be a money grab.”

She continued, “They can do what they want, but this wouldn’t be associated with the team that made [the original series]. And I think there are many other stories to be told. I think Weeds was of its time and it’s not as relevant anymore.”

A Weeds sequel was first put into development at Starz in 2019, with Parker attached as star and executive producer. However, movement on the project slowed until four years later when Deadline reported that the revival was now in development at Showtime. News on the potential series has gone quiet again in recent years.

Mary Louise Parker on Weeds

Mary-Louise Parker in Weeds; Michael Desmond / © Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

Kohan wrote on shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirGilmore GirlsSex and the City, and Friends and also created the hit Netflix comedy-drama series Orange Is the New Black. More recently, she served as an executive producer for Netflix’s medieval black comedy The Decameron.

As for what’s next for Kohan, she told the audience at Seriesly that she hopes for fewer “dystopian” projects and more “protopia” stories, ones that share a more positive vision of the world.

'The Decameron' Stars on Sex, Death & the Show's Potential Future
Related

'The Decameron' Stars on Sex, Death & the Show's Potential Future

“Dystopia is bad for us, it’s sh***y, it’s lazy, and I’m on a huge kick to say: ‘Stop with the f***ing dystopia’. We’re being fed this diet of dystopia and then [over time] we remember this idea we’ve been given that the future is a dumpster fire, and then we manifest it,” Kohan stated.

She added, “I don’t think utopia is a greater story, not much happens. But there’s this new word that’s being thrown around – ‘protopia’ – where, basically, the future is flawed, but we’re on our trajectory towards something better. Life also has a lot of beautiful things in it, and it’s so easy and so destructive to say everything is s**t. I want to urge everyone to abandon that.”

Kohan later clarified her comments, noting that she isn’t saying all stories have to have happy endings. “You’ll always hate your mother-in-law, or you know, have bad sex, or argue with someone, or have a car accident, or whatever it is; the point is there’s always conflict,” she said. “But I think there has to be an acknowledgement that in the world there is also joy and there’s also hope.”

Weeds - Showtime

Weeds where to stream

Weeds

Jenji Kohan

Mary-Louise Parker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oprah Winfrey
1
Oprah Reportedly Buys Back Rights to Doc About Her Life to Stop Its Release
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley Makes Prison Uniform Plea as Prosecutors Demand She Stays Locked Up
Wheel of Fortune bankrupt wedge
3
Did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Just Air Its Craziest Episode Ever? Ryan Seacrest Reacts
Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'
4
Netflix Users Slam Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ for Menendez Brothers Portrayal: ‘Disgusting Piece of Trash’
'Santa Tell Me,' 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy,' and 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
5
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024: Full Schedule