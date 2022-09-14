Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Says MTV’s ‘Messyness’ Season 2 Is Dedicated to Late Teddy Ray

Nicole “Snooki ” Polizzi is messy and proud of it. This makes the loveable meatball from MTV’s Jersey Shore the perfect host of Messyness. The fun Ridiculousness spinoff returns for season 2 with another round of outrageous clips cultivated from the net. Joining her for the boozy watch party are panelists Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon and, most poignantly, Teddy Ray. The 32-year-old comedian passed away suddenly in August, after episodes of the show had been shot.

“That really cut us,” Polizzi told TV Insider. “We’re so sad for his family and friends. We’re going to miss him so much. He really became a good friend to us. We’re definitely going to be dedicating this season to Teddy because he was literally the heart of the show.”

Here, Polizzi opens up about Messyness and explains how she has been able to parlay reality TV fame into entrepreneurial success.

How much wine would you say was consumed on the set of Messyness?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: It’s actually nice now because I have my own wine Messy Mawma. I have my own brand. I literally have my team send cartons of wine. We have boxes filled. It’s a lot. I can’t tell you how many bottles a day, but it has to be more than five.

How has it been working with this eclectic panel?

When we all first met, it was just love at first sight for all of us. We were instantly best friends. There was no awkwardness. We were all besties. It was such a natural conversation that wasn’t forced. I thought, “This is the perfect panel of people ever.” Coming into the second season, we knew what we were doing. We knew the vibe of the show. We knew what we had to say. Drinking wine and having fun. It really felt like a girl’s night, hanging out and watching movies and commenting on it. Really the fun-nest time ever. I love all of them.

With Tori, how much of a Beverly Hills, 90210 fan were you? Is Tori a Jersey Shore fan?

90210 was iconic, so obviously meeting her and seeing her I already knew I was going to love her. I don’t know if she watches Jersey Shore, but she knows I’m crazy. We’re both kind of messy and get each other. I just love the fact none of us judge each other for anything we’ve done. We can be totally open with each other. I love how Tori, and I have that relationship.

What is your favorite kind of messy videos?

I love the drunk falling down ones because that’s my thing. It’s a meatball thing. Just seeing people just being me. Where I can be like, “See! It’s not just me guys. A lot of people do it.” I really like the drunk ones.

If you were to submit a video from your life recently, what would it be?

Probably Jersey Shore Family Vacation I get a little crazy drinking the wine and ordering pizza alone. It would be a whole episode. There was a lot of falling, being dramatic.

The term “reality TV star” can have a negative connotation, but you’ve really parlayed your fame from Jersey Shore into big business.

I just think if you want it, you can get it. There are so many opportunities you can get from being on a popular show. I’ve turned down so many things that were crazy. You wouldn’t even believe the things. The fact I already had a goal in mind of what I wanted to do, it’s so easy to manifest it and work hard and get it. I always wanted to host. I’m doing that. I always wanted to have my own stores. I have three stores. If you put in the work, you’re going to get it.

I loved that The Meatball Show with Deena was built into Jersey Shore Family Shore this season. Can we expect to see more installments?

We’re praying MTV picks up The Meatball Show. We don’t know, but the fact we could squeeze it into Jersey Shore was so much fun. We probably shouldn’t have drank so much, but the concept is so much fun. I can’t believe we got Jerry Springer on. That’s insane. I feel like we can pull a lot of crazy people to be on the show to have fun. It’s not your typical talk show. It’s not about being proper and professional. No, this is about I’ve been drinking, and we’re going to ask you the craziest questions nobody will ever ask you. The fact we put it together and got to do it with Jerry Springer was amazing.

I love the whole gag where you were going to bring on Amy Schumer and it ended up being Aimee Hall from Floribama Shore.

Oh my God. Amy Schumer did say she would come on the show, but we had Aimee, which is totally fine. I love her. She is amazing. Hopefully, in the future, we can grab Amy Schumer.

What stands out about Messyness season 2?

It’s not just drunk falling down. It’s a ton of things. I think nowadays everything goes viral. If someone does something stupid, it’s going to happen. I think viral videos are getting crazier, and crazier, and people are itching for it. It’s perfect for our show. The videos are a lot crazier. I love the fact we can relate to them. Where it’s, “Oh, I’ve done that before.” Or, “I haven’t done that before, but I can see myself doing it.” I love the fact we can have a conversation like that.

How would you define messiness?

Messiness is being messy but owning it and having no shame for it.

As your kids are growing up, what does it mean for you to show them what hard work can achieve? Being messy isn’t always a bad thing.

My kids are great. They always say, “Mommy, you’re working again. I’m going to miss you.” They are like, “Thank you mommy for being able to get this for me.” I love the fact they are grateful. When I was having kids I told [my husband] Jionni, “We are not raising spoiled brats. They are going to get jobs. They are going to work for things.”…I want them to grow up like I did where you have to work for the things. I love my kids are good kids and great in school and not brats and not cocky.

Messyness Season 2 premiere, September 15, 9/8c, MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Thursdays, 8/7c, MTV