The Emmy Awards, ‘Wheel’ Turns 40, ‘M*A*S*H’ Turns 50, ‘Days’ Moves to Streaming

Kenan Thompson hosts the 74th Emmy Awards on NBC (whose This Is Us should have been nominated). Game show news: Wheel of Fortune reveals an updated puzzleboard to open its 40th season, while Jeopardy! returns for Season 39 and a daytime version of Pictionary premieres with Jerry O’Connell as host. Jamie Farr hosts a weeklong tribute to M*A*S*H to celebrate the classic comedy’s 50th anniversary. Days of Our Lives moves from NBC to Peacock.

Apple TV+

Emmys

8/7c

Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the annual celebration of TV—broadcast (barely), cable and streaming—from a club-like setting at L.A. Live and the Microsoft Theater. HBO’s Succession is the most nominated drama, Ted Lasso from Apple TV+ the most nominated comedy, and The White Lotus leads the pack in limited-series nods. There could be spoilers (Squid Game in drama, Hacks or ABC’s Abbott Elementary in comedy, Dopesick in limited series), so it’s anyone’s guess who will win. (Here’s my analysis of the drama categories, comedy categories and limited series categories.) John Legend premieres a new song, “Pieces,” during the In Memoriam segment.

Wheel of Fortune/Facebook

Wheel of Fortune

Season Premiere

Some things never change—Pat Sajak and Vanna White are still the hosts of the enduring game show—but to launch the 40th season, they’ve updated the puzzleboard to a single LED screen where the letters are revealed when Vanna activates the screen by breaking the plane in front of the letter. Most stations will pair Wheel with the 39th season of Jeopardy!, where Ken Jennings is scheduled to host through the rest of the calendar year while Mayim Bialik works on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat and hosts the upcoming prime-time version of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC.

Courtesy of CBS

Pictionary

Season Premiere

Following an earlier test run, a new version of the sketchy game show based on the board game returns to the daytime syndicated marketplace, with The Talk’s Jerry O’Connell as host. Celebrity captains lead two teams of three to guess words and phrases as players frantically draw clues. In the first week, team captains are Jaleel White and Melissa Peterman, with Peterman also dueling Carson Kressley.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved/Everett Collection

M*A*S*H: The Best by Farr

Special 7/6c

To mark the landmark wartime comedy’s 50th anniversary, Jamie Farr (aka the cross-dressing Corporal Klinger) hosts an hourlong block of back-to-back favorite episodes nightly through Friday. He’ll also share memories and anecdotes from the 11 seasons of filming.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Days of our Lives

In a sign of the ever-changing times, the daytime-drama staple migrates from NBC to its streaming platform, ruffling many a longtime viewer’s composure. In an attempt to ease the pain, Peacock is offering a discounted $1.99 a month fee for new subscribers for the next year. But for many who haven’t made the leap to streaming, this is the latest nail in the coffin for the endangered species of the daytime soap. (Only one remains on ABC, two on CBS.)

Inside Monday TV: