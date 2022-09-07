Cornered: What ‘The Sandman’ Star Mason Alexander Park Loves

In Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Mason Alexander Park’s Desire is all about what you want — and in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, we took the opportunity to find out what they love.

It might surprise you to find out if Park wasn’t an actor, their career path might have taken them down a very different road. “I wanted to work for the CIA for a long time,” they admitted.

Fortunately for them, they are in acting. When it comes to their favorite activity, “I love, love, love, love doing this, like I love doing what we do in terms of just being in the entertainment industry. That is an activity I enjoy.” But when it’s time to unwind, Park shared, “I like to relax just laying on my couch kind of catatonically, just fully out.”

Sharing a bit more about who they are, Park revealed they admire “a sense of humor or honesty” in others. “I love friends that are very, very, very honest.” And they’re “a good listener,” they add.

See Park’s full “Cornered” interview above, to find out their favorite thing to eat or prepare, what brand they’d love to be an ambassador for, and whether they’d rather stay at home or go out to a party.