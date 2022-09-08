Well, it looks like Strange New Worlds is going to continue to be the most entertaining Star Trek series, if the new sneak peek of Season 2 is any indication.

As part of Star Trek Day, the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and celebration of the franchise’s enduring legacy, Paramount+ unveiled a look at the upcoming season — which will include a crossover with Lower Decks — and announced that Carol Kane will recur as Pelia. “Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools,” reads her character’s description. “Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.” Check out a photo of Kane in character above.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) is excited to get off the Enterprise and be part of the landing party with Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), and Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olosukomun). But then Spock (Ethan Peck) offers an update that changes their plans.

“Maintaining stability will require piloting Enterprise by hand,” Pike informs Ortegas — meaning they need her on the ship. As for who will be flying the shuttle, that would be Pike. “I may not be Erica Ortegas, but I was a test pilot, remember?” he reminds her. Watch the clip to see Spock trying to get Ortegas to accept it’s “illogical” to blame him.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the Enterprise, following him, Spock, and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel and Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura.

The show is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. The series is created by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who also serve as executive producers along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 2, TBA, Paramount+