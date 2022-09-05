Say Bonjour to the Cast Members of Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’

After Monday’s supersized episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo will disembark in France for its newest reality show, Real Girlfriends in Paris. As the cable network explains in a synopsis, RGIP’s 10-episode first season will follow six American expats as they “[experience] their wildest adventure yet in the most beautiful city in the world.”

“As the women live their best lives and chase their ultimate dreams, they find themselves navigating careers, romantic rendezvous, [and] unavoidable conflicts, and discovering who they are meant to be and exactly what they want,” Bravo adds.

But don’t expect any of the food fights you might see in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. “In terms of being different, we don’t throw cake at each other — we eat cake because we’re in Paris, and it’s delicious, and Marie Antoinette said we should,” RGIP star Anya Firestore told HollywoodLife recently. “So that’s completely different. We might argue during that cake, but our priorities are elsewhere.”

You’ll meet all six RGIP cast members on Monday night, but read on for details from their Bravo bios and Instagram accounts.

Anya Firestone

Few people know the City of Light like Firestone does: She has lived in Paris for much of the last decade, she earned a master’s degree in French cultural studies, and the French government has even licensed her to give tours at the city’s historical and cultural hotspots. Bravo describes her as “artistic, bubbly, and resilient” and an “inventive” hostess who hosts weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment with fiancé Mathieu and puppy Zsa Zsa. “Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice,” the network adds. Find her on Instagram at @AFireInParis.

Emily Gorelik

What happens when a college travel opportunity turns into a major life choice? Ask this real-life “Emily in Paris,” who visited France while studying at New York University and never looked back. Two years into her time in Paris, the New Jersey native is still working on her français, but Bravo says she “prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys and, of course, shop.” Now Gorelik is working toward a degree in luxury design management with plans to bring her mom’s interior business to the city… unless a “once-in-a-lifetime” internship opportunity changes her mind. Follow her on Instagram at @EmilyG.

Margaux Lignel

Lignel has France in her blood: She was born in the U.S. to French parents and split her childhood and young adulthood between the two countries, studying at American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. A “free spirit looking for love, fun, and lasting friendships,” Lignel is living in Paris’ 5th arrondissement and “yearning to chart her own path on her own terms and figuring out exactly what she wants to do next,” Bravo says. Check out her transcontinental life on Instagram at @MargauxLignel.

Kacey Margo

Margo was also “bitten by the Parisian bug” during her time in college, having visited the city during a semester off, so she started teaching English in France. Though career upheaval kept this SoCal native toggling between Paris, Los Angeles, and New York for years, she’s now back in the French capital and determined to stay… assuming her visa allows. Spoiler alert: You can see whether the self-described “jetsetter [and] pet-petter” is still residing in Paris by following her on Instagram at @KaceyMargo.

Adja Toure

Because she visited Paris in her youth and because she has family in France, this Cornell grad has always felt at home in the country known as “L’Hexagone.” After feeling burnout in her job, she started pivoting to a career in beauty as the founder of Atelier Toure. “While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first,” Bravo says. See how she fares at @adjadjadjadja.

Victoria Zito

A “burning passion for fashion” drew Zito to Paris in 2017, when she bucked her mother’s advice to stick to her small-town Texas life. She landed a scholarship to Parsons and now works as the head designer of the fashion brand Chloe Colette. “Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer,” Bravo explains. Follow her très chic life on Instagram @VictoriaLZito.

