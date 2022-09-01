‘House of the Dragon’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Stepping Down as Showrunner

There is a shake-up at the House of the Dragon as the series director Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning as co-showrunner for the second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Sapochnik will be exiting the HBO fantasy drama ahead of Season 2 but will continue to be credited as an executive producer. His fellow co-showrunner Ryan Condal will return as the sole showrunner for the second season, which was recently renewed by the premium cable network.

Sapochnik is known for directing some of the most memorable episodes of Game of Thrones, including the highly regarded “Hardhome” and “The Battle of the Bastards.” He went on to help develop House of the Dragon alongside Condal and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin, directing the prequel’s premiere episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon.”

According to THR, Game of Thrones alum Alan Taylor has now joined House of the Dragon to work as a director and executive producer for the second season.

“Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” Sapochnik said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season One and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers.”

Sapochnik went on to say that his decision to leave “was incredibly tough” but described it as “the right choice for me, personally and professionally.” He also praised Taylor, stating, “He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands… I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with Season Two and beyond.”

“Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel,” said HBO. “This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him. While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity.”

