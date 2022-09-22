‘Station 19’ Boss Krista Vernoff on Where We Find Jack in Season 6

A dangerous tornado tears through Seattle in the firehouse drama’s Season 6 premiere. That’s fitting given the roiling emotions the first responders must work through, including Jack’s (Grey Damon) unexpected return and some payback for Maya’s (Danielle Savre) dicey decisions.

After finally being cleared of the accidental death of her would-be rapist, Lt. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) “has been healing and thriving and working hard to take care of those who aren’t,” says Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff.

That includes Jack, who’s still reeling from the news that his birth parents raised several of his once-unknown siblings while consigning him to life in an abusive foster care system. Jack is back, “but when we find him,” says Vernoff, “he’s [no longer] a firefighter, and struggling with this emotional fallout.”

Maya, meanwhile, finds herself in a bad spot. Beyond the question of her and wife Carina (Stefania Spampinato) getting pregnant, there’s also the blowback of her threat to report the secret romance between fire chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) and Andy’s ex Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe). Maya wants her captain’s bars back, but blackmail was “misguided,” says Vernoff, adding there will be “consequences for all three.”

Still on the campaign trail is Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden), who continues his mayoral run simply to keep his corrupt opponent, former fire chief Michael Dixon (Pat Healy), from winning. “He’s making a real enemy of Dixon,” says Vernoff — but he earns points by risking his life to save attendees at a political event when the tornado hits. He has our vote!

Station 19, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 8/7c, ABC

