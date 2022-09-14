Chicago P.D. is back for Season 10 on September 21. Here, Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, breaks down what you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated premiere — the first episode since Jesse Lee Soffer‘s exit was announced.

Where We Left Off

In his efforts to bring in elusive drug kingpin Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) put confidential informant Anna’s (Carmela Zumbado) life in jeopardy. And in the drama’s Season 9 finale, Voight and Hailey discovered the dying Escano who, with his last breath, named Anna as his killer. Anna refused to go quietly and shot Voight, prompting Hailey to fire back, ultimately killing the CI.

Where We Pick Up

Season 10 starts about two weeks after the shooting — and Voight and Upton “haven’t really discussed what’s happened,” Spiridakos says. That causes a world of tension between the pair. “Hailey is worried about Voight, and Voight is fixated on making Anna’s death mean something.”

Coming Up for Hailey

The finale’s events also put a strain on Hailey and husband/fellow detective Jay Halstead (Soffer). “Hailey’s worried about Jay,” Spiridakos says. “They’re both concerned for Voight, but their approach to how to handle it is very different.” Also: Get set for a new chief!

Chicago P.D., Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 10/9c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.