‘Chicago Med’ Season 8: Where We Pick Up After the Fire & What’s Next for Maggie

Chicago Med returns for its eighth season on September 21. Here’s what you need to know from its leading lady, Marlyne Barrett, who plays Nurse Maggie Lockwood.

Where We Left Off

This may be Chicago Med, but the Season 7 cliffhanger was all about fire. Flames moved through Dr. Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) apartment building, potentially trapping him and fellow doc Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard). Meanwhile, Maggie (Barrett) dealt with the embers of an old love when daughter Vanessa Taylor’s (Asjha Cooper) birth father, Grant Young (Wayne T. Carr), reappeared.

Where We Pick Up

It’ll be all hands on deck as Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains), Lt. Commander Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), and mentor Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) work to treat the fire’s survivors, and as Season 8 begins, Maggie’s concern focuses on Will. “He’s one of my best friends, he’s my brother,” Barrett says of their bond. “And all I can say is, [the building] burned really badly.”

Coming Up for Maggie

Dealing with this former flame will be dicey, despite Maggie being married. “When I found out that Vanessa’s father was coming, I was like, ‘Sweet chalupa, why?’” Barrett says. “But I always knew there was a possibility of a bond that was so rich.”

Chicago Med, Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, NBC

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.