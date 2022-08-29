Jennifer Connelly Joins ‘Dark Matter’ Series Adaptation at Apple TV+

Fans of Wayward Pines will be excited to learn that another twisty, sci-fi novel by author Blake Crouch is being adapted as a television series, this time starring Academy Award-winner Jennifer Connelly for Apple TV+.

Dark Matter is a nine-episode series that tells the story of a scientist who is sent to a parallel universe and witnesses another version of his life play out, all because he made a decision years ago that change the course of his reality. The physicist in the show will be played by Joel Edgerton, and now Connelly has been added as Jason Dessen’s wife, Daniela.

According to the synopsis:

“The series will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Dark Matter will be executive produced by Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Crouch will write and serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, and Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion, The Alienist, London Spy, The Fall) is set to direct the first three episodes.

This is Connelly’s latest television role after Snowpiercer.

Dark Matter, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+